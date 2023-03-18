Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors, School Board at odds over financing for CTE Center

Roanoke County Public Schools has already purchased 23-acres and is in negotiations for the...
Roanoke County Public Schools has already purchased 23-acres and is in negotiations for the final five-acres.(Will Thomas)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County School Board and the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors are at odds over funding for capital improvement projects.

And it now appears that plans for a new career and technical education center are hanging in the balance.

Thursday night, members of the Roanoke County School Board directed the school division staff to remove the new Burton Center for Arts and Technology from the Capital Improvement Project List.

Board members said it would be irresponsible to move forward with the project without additional funding from the supervisors.

The school system has purchased the land for the new career and technical education center, and the project has been a priority for members of the School Board and the Board of Supervisors.

But the two boards have been unable to come to terms on a request for an additional $21 million.

The supervisors have agreed to authorize the additional debt, but would require the school system to repay the interest and principal from the school budget. And that, says school board members, is a non-starter.

“I’m a huge BCAT fan,” said Windsor Hills district school board member Cheryl Facciani. “And the folks that can help us get there and hold the purse strings are the board of supervisors.”

“We need these schools,” said Catawba district school board member and Board Chair Brent Hudson. “We don’t have the ability to fund it ourselves. It’s up to them to act.”

WDBJ7 spoke with Board of Supervisors Chair Martha Hooker Friday afternoon.

She said the supervisors have given the school board a path forward on its priorities, but remain concerned about the county’s debt load at a time of economic uncertainty.

She said the supervisors care deeply about the schools and want the teachers and students to have the facilities they need. But Hooker said “we also need to be able to pay for it.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine in Roanoke County is closing after 32 years
New owner to bring new life to former Carlos building
Virginia flags ordered to be lowered Saturday
Danville Police Patch and Badge
13-year-old charged with killing 4-year-old sibling
Carlissto Sosa photo
“Armed and dangerous” man wanted in shooting of ex-girlfriend now in custody
A chilly but dry weekend is on the way.
Evening showers followed by a much cooler weekend

Latest News

On Friday, Valley Metro honored driver Charles Saunders for his 50 years of service to the...
Valley Metro honors driver’s 50 years of service
WDBJ7 photo
No. 1 Virginia Tech women’s basketball defeats No. 16 Chattanooga 58-33 in first round of NCAA Tournament
Ben Baker Lotto Winner
Covington man wins $300,000 with two winning Powerball tickets in the same drawing
Spring Home Show
Spring Home Show headed to Salem