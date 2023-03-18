Roanoke Fire-EMS shows off their furry friend London
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We hope you’re ready to start your weekend with a smile, because it’s time to meet London!
Roanoke Fire-EMS Station 2, C shift, were the hosts of their newest friend from Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection today, and got to enjoy the company of a very good boy.
This 6-year-old pup knows how to sit and shake, is housebroken, makes an excellent co-pilot on car rides and enjoys watching ball games on TV in between naps and cuddles. Roanoke Fire-EMS say if you are hoping to find a guy who is mature and loving, but still knows how to have fun, he is definitely your man.
Complete an application with RCACP to be the lucky one to give him a forever home!
