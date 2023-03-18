Birthdays
Roanoke Fire-EMS shows off their furry friend London

Meet London
Meet London(Roanoke Fire-EMS)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We hope you’re ready to start your weekend with a smile, because it’s time to meet London!

Roanoke Fire-EMS Station 2, C shift, were the hosts of their newest friend from Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection today, and got to enjoy the company of a very good boy.

London knows sit
London knows sit(Roanoke Fire-EMS)

This 6-year-old pup knows how to sit and shake, is housebroken, makes an excellent co-pilot on car rides and enjoys watching ball games on TV in between naps and cuddles. Roanoke Fire-EMS say if you are hoping to find a guy who is mature and loving, but still knows how to have fun, he is definitely your man.

London is a mature, fun-loving pup
London is a mature, fun-loving pup(Roanoke Fire-EMS)

Complete an application with RCACP to be the lucky one to give him a forever home!

