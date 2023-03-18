Birthdays
Roanoke organizations host health fair for the Latino Community

Health Fair
Health Fair(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple organizations came together today for a health fair to help educate the Latino community.

The Compress and Shock foundation, Roanoke Fire and EMS, Carilion Clinic, and Huddle up moms were at the fair.

More than 50 community members learned how to give CPR and use an AED device.

After the training, families received information about health resources available in the Star City.

”They also don’t have equal access to primary care, dental care, mental health services, addiction services,” said Compress and Shock Executive Director Jack Perkins. “So, it makes a lot of sense to make this a event centered around CPR and AED education but also providing them health care resources and education that they don’t often get.”

The next CPR and AED training will be on June 3rd. Click Here for more information.

