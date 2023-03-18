Birthdays
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting

By Dominga Murray
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 4:20 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is searching for the person who opened fire on the UVA Corner early Saturday morning, killing a man.

Witnesses reported hearing six or seven shots fired around 2 a.m. along Elliewood Avenue. The area was crowded with people celebrating St. Patrick’s Day.

Cody Brian Smith, 26, was seriously wounded and taken to University of Virginia Medical Center with life threatening injuries, police said. He was later pronounced dead, according to law enforcement.

Smith was identified as a contractor at the university.

After the shooting, the parking lot behind Ragged Mountain Running was taped off by investigators and small evidence cards marked the location of shell casings left scattered on the ground. Police said the suspect may have left the scene headed east on Main Street in a silver Ford Fusion sedan.

This is an active investigation; anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Raines with the CPD Criminal Investigations Division at (434) 970-3266 or submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (434) 977-4000

