Cold and windy through the day

Temperatures gradually warm for the week ahead
Cold and windy through the day.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
  • Bitterly cold and windy this morning
  • Stay cold and windy today
  • Temperatures warm this week

SUNDAY

The coldest day of the week will be today which happens to be the last full day of Winter. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s this morning and will only warm into the 30s and 40s Sunday afternoon. Wind will remain breezy with feel like temperatures likely staying the 20s and 30s for much of the day.

Cold and windy through the day.
Cold and windy today.
Cold and windy today.

WARMING UP THIS WEEK

The week starts dry and cooler than normal thanks to the northwest flow. Temperatures will warm back up into the 60s and even 70s later in the week. Slight rain chances return by Wednesday, but the best chances arrive late Friday.

The Next 7 Days
The Next 7 Days

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

