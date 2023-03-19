Cold and windy through the day
Temperatures gradually warm for the week ahead
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
- Bitterly cold and windy this morning
- Stay cold and windy today
- Temperatures warm this week
SUNDAY
The coldest day of the week will be today which happens to be the last full day of Winter. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s this morning and will only warm into the 30s and 40s Sunday afternoon. Wind will remain breezy with feel like temperatures likely staying the 20s and 30s for much of the day.
WARMING UP THIS WEEK
The week starts dry and cooler than normal thanks to the northwest flow. Temperatures will warm back up into the 60s and even 70s later in the week. Slight rain chances return by Wednesday, but the best chances arrive late Friday.
