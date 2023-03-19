Bitterly cold and windy this morning

Stay cold and windy today

Temperatures warm this week

SUNDAY

The coldest day of the week will be today which happens to be the last full day of Winter. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s this morning and will only warm into the 30s and 40s Sunday afternoon. Wind will remain breezy with feel like temperatures likely staying the 20s and 30s for much of the day.

Cold and windy through the day. (WDBJ Weather)

WARMING UP THIS WEEK

The week starts dry and cooler than normal thanks to the northwest flow. Temperatures will warm back up into the 60s and even 70s later in the week. Slight rain chances return by Wednesday, but the best chances arrive late Friday.

The Next 7 Days (WDBJ Weather)

