Family displaced after Hollins house fire

HOLLINS, Va. (WDBJ) - A family of three will be staying with relatives in the area after a house fire in the 100 block of Plymouth Drive on Sunday morning.

Roanoke Co. Fire and Rescue says they responded at around 8:30 a.m. to a report of a residential structure fire and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the building. It was marked a working fire.

A teenager, a dog and two cats were there at the time, but no injuries were reported.

The fire was brought under control in around 15 minutes.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.