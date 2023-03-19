Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Family displaced after Hollins house fire

WDBJ7 photo
WDBJ7 photo(WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLINS, Va. (WDBJ) - A family of three will be staying with relatives in the area after a house fire in the 100 block of Plymouth Drive on Sunday morning.

Roanoke Co. Fire and Rescue says they responded at around 8:30 a.m. to a report of a residential structure fire and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the building. It was marked a working fire.

A teenager, a dog and two cats were there at the time, but no injuries were reported.

The fire was brought under control in around 15 minutes.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia flags ordered to be lowered Saturday
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
Noah Barber
Missing Bedford County teen found safe
Carlissto Sosa photo
“Armed and dangerous” man wanted in shooting of ex-girlfriend now in custody

Latest News

Sunday Morning Update WDBJ+
Sunday Morning Update WDBJ+
Sunday Morning Update
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport,...
Trump says he expects to be arrested, calls for protest
Roanoke Organizations Host Health Fair for Latino Community