Hokies wait more than 6 hours to see women’s basketball game

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech students were excited to see the Hokies play South Dakota State on Sunday.

The game began at 5 pm at Cassell Coliseum.

WDBJ7 talked to fans who had been waiting outside the coliseum since 10:30 Sunday morning. Talk about dedication.

“Just being loud our women’s team deserves it. They’re great,” said VT Junior Aaron Naczas. “It’s a fun experience to have march madness here. It’s not something that you know everyone gets to have during their college experience. So, it’s just a lot of fun.”

Of course, Hokie nation is excited to see their team succeed.

The women’s basketball team has been pretty unstoppable and fans believe they can go all the way.

Anna Owens/Senior at Virginia Tech

“I think we go pretty far. Liz Kitley is a beast down low. Georgie Amoore can shoot around the outside,” added VT Senior Anna Owens. “So, they’re hard to beat when you have an inside and outside threat.”

During halftime the Hokies lead the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 46-23.

