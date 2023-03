MADISON, Wis. (WDBJ) - Liberty’s men’s basketball season wrapped in Wisconsin on Sunday after a 75-71 loss to the Badgers in the second round of the NIT.

Darius McGhee led all scorers with 31 points.

The Flames post a 27-9 final tally for the overall 2022-23 campaign.

