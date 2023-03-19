Birthdays
More than 60 Roanoke Valley homes receive free smoke detectors

It's an annual event by the Red Cross every March.
It's an annual event by the Red Cross every March.(American Red Cross)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - More than 60 homes in the Roanoke Valley were made safer against fires.

The American Red Cross, Roanoke County Fire & EMS and Salem City Fire Department installed smoke alarms in neighborhoods on Saturday. It was part of the ‘Sound the Alarm’ event, hosted by the Red Cross every March.

Firefighters and volunteers put in free smoke alarms into 67 homes.

For those who weren’t home, volunteers left door tags with information on how to get a free smoke alarm.

