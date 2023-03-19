No. 1 Virginia Tech women’s basketball defeats No. 9 South Dakota State 72-60

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The No. 1 Virginia Tech women’s basketball team will reach the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1999 after defeating No. 9 South Dakota State 72-60.

This is the second time in program history that the Hokies have made the Sweet 16.

Georgia Amoore tallied 21 points to lead all scorers. Liz Kitley added 14 points and 14 rebounds.

The Hokies await the winner of Monday’s game between Toledo and Tennessee to finish out the Friday matchup in Seattle.

