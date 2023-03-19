Birthdays
SWVA Wildlife rescues baby Great Horned Owl

Baby Great Horned Owl
Baby Great Horned Owl(Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke announced the first baby bird rescue of the year on social media over the weekend.

The baby Great Horned Owl was discovered on a front porch by Roanoke County Police after heavy winds hit the area.

After examining the owlet, the Wildlife Center found signs that the baby was likely not fed by her parents for two days. They say that means the owlet has been displaced.

The Wildlife Center says finding baby raptors on the ground can be normal, but it could be a sign of concern. They advise for people to call them if they find a baby raptor so experts can troubleshoot the situation.

The Wildlife Center says despite being a baby, the owlet is still strong and powerful.

To help Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke care for animals like the Great Horned Owl baby, you can donate at swvawildlifecenter.org/make-a-donation/

