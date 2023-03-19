Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Wythe Co. fire leaves one dead, two injured

(WSAZ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYTHE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead after a house fire Sunday morning at 379 Brower Lane.

According to the Wythe Co. Sheriff’s Office, the body is believed to be that of Daniel Busha, 16 of Wytheville, but identification is pending per the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.

After receiving a report of a house fire at around 9:00 a.m., first responders found three people that had evacuated the building upon arrival. Crews were told a 16-year-old boy was still inside the burning building.

After the fire was contained, a body was found and Virginia State Police was called in to assist with the case.

A 17-year-old girl was treated for injuries from a glass window she sustained while escaping. An adult is receiving medical attention for smoke inhalation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia flags ordered to be lowered Saturday
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
Noah Barber
Missing Bedford County teen found safe
Carlissto Sosa photo
“Armed and dangerous” man wanted in shooting of ex-girlfriend now in custody

Latest News

Baby Great Horned Owl
SWVA Wildlife rescues baby Great Horned Owl
Full Forecast: Sunday evening update
Full Forecast: Sunday evening update
Liberty Flames
No. 3 Liberty men’s basketball defeated in 2nd round of NIT by No. 2 Wisconsin 75-71
WDBJ7 photo
Family displaced after Hollins house fire