Wythe Co. fire leaves one dead, two injured

WYTHE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead after a house fire Sunday morning at 379 Brower Lane.

According to the Wythe Co. Sheriff’s Office, the body is believed to be that of Daniel Busha, 16 of Wytheville, but identification is pending per the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.

After receiving a report of a house fire at around 9:00 a.m., first responders found three people that had evacuated the building upon arrival. Crews were told a 16-year-old boy was still inside the burning building.

After the fire was contained, a body was found and Virginia State Police was called in to assist with the case.

A 17-year-old girl was treated for injuries from a glass window she sustained while escaping. An adult is receiving medical attention for smoke inhalation.

