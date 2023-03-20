Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

5-year-old killed in ATV rollover crash

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two...
According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two minor passengers from falling out of the ATV but overcorrected which caused it to flip, ejecting the boy.(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV/Gray News) – A 5-year-old boy from Mount Enterprise, Texas, was killed Saturday afternoon in an ATV crash.

According to the Department of Public Safety, a 39-year-old driver tried to stop one of the two minor passengers from falling out of the ATV but overcorrected which caused it to flip, ejecting the boy.

The 5-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, DPS said.

The driver and a 9-year-old passenger were not hurt in the crash.

Mount Enterprise is a small city in Rusk County located in Northeast Texas about 30 miles from the Louisiana border.

Copyright 2023 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia flags ordered to be lowered Saturday
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
Shooting on Grounds leaves one severely injured, March 18. The shelter in place order is lifted.
Suspect sought in deadly UVA Corner shooting
Noah Barber
Missing Bedford County teen found safe
Carlissto Sosa photo
“Armed and dangerous” man wanted in shooting of ex-girlfriend now in custody

Latest News

FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Prosecutors rest in sedition case against Proud Boys leaders
FILE - Els Woodke stands in front of a video monitor which displays a photo of her husband Jeff...
US aid worker kidnapped in Niger released after 6 years
This photo provided by the University of the Cumberlands shows Grant Brace. On Wednesday, March...
University agrees to $14M settlement in wrestler’s death
These women are making history in Congress at a time when women are still highly underrepresented
Women continue to make history in Congress
FILE - President Joe Biden welcomes Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House...
Officials: US to send ammunition, tanker trucks to Ukraine