Biden, first lady host reception celebrating Nowruz

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House,...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive on the South Lawn of the White House, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to host a White House reception Monday recognizing Nowruz, the Persian New Year.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff also are set to attend.

Nowruz, meaning “new day,” is a holiday celebrated by around 300 million people worldwide, marking the arrival of spring.

Traditions include the haft-sīn, seven items representing renewal, with a sprouting plant called a sabzeh as the centerpiece, according to Encyclopedia Brittanica.

LIVE: Biden hosts Nowruz reception