Chatham man killed in Franklin Turnpike crash
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - A Chatham man was killed in a crash Monday along Franklin Turnpike.
Lewis Lee Myers, 76, died after being taken to a hospital.
The crash occurred Monday, March 20 at 11:15 a.m. at the turnpike’s intersection with Jeanette Drive in Pittsylvania County, according to Virginia State Police.
Police say Myers was driving a Ford Fusion and hit a GMC, whose driver failed to yield the right-of-way while making a left turn.
The driver of the GMC was not hurt. Charges are pending.
