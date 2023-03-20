Birthdays
Chatham man killed in Franklin Turnpike crash

By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - A Chatham man was killed in a crash Monday along Franklin Turnpike.

Lewis Lee Myers, 76, died after being taken to a hospital.

The crash occurred Monday, March 20 at 11:15 a.m. at the turnpike’s intersection with Jeanette Drive in Pittsylvania County, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say Myers was driving a Ford Fusion and hit a GMC, whose driver failed to yield the right-of-way while making a left turn.

The driver of the GMC was not hurt. Charges are pending.

