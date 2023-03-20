Birthdays
Credit and tax class set for Spanish-speaking people in Roanoke

Class taught by two Latina women
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Spreading financial literacy to Spanish-speaking people in Roanoke.

Two women are hosting a credit and tax class coming up on Saturday, March 25.

Maria Carreno is a Mortgage Loan Officer, and Ivana Savany is the Founder of Savany Financial Services.

Saturday afternoon’s workshop starts at 12:30 at the Williamson Road Library.

The workshop will be taught in Spanish.

