Credit and tax class set for Spanish-speaking people in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Spreading financial literacy to Spanish-speaking people in Roanoke.

Two women are hosting a credit and tax class coming up on Saturday, March 25.

Maria Carreno is a Mortgage Loan Officer, and Ivana Savany is the Founder of Savany Financial Services.

Saturday afternoon’s workshop starts at 12:30 at the Williamson Road Library.

The workshop will be taught in Spanish.

