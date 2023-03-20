Grown Here at Home: Support local farmers with a subscription to LEAP’s Farm Share program

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Local Environmental Agriculture Project (LEAP) is giving you a way to eat fresh food, all while supporting farmers from our hometowns through its Farm Share program. It’s different from a traditional Community Supported Agriculture program. Instead of buying food from one farmer, you get to enjoy food from several. You get to buy local, and it frees up farmers to focus on what they do best.

“It lets farmers be farmers, and we handle the rest for them,” said Kyra Crawford, Food Hub manager for LEAP.

Over the years the program has evolved.

“It used to be just a couple stops. Now we have four stops. It used to be serviced out of the back of our cars and now we have an electric delivery vehicle that we get to take it around town, which is an awesome growth,” Crawford explained.

LEAP offers incentive matching for WIC, EBT, and Medicaid recipients.

“We also have different add-ons that you can have like eggs, and bread, and pantry staples, as well as fruit that can be added to your weekly subscription. You can also add ala cart items to your order each week, and they will be ready with your farm share subscription pick up,” Crawford explained.

If you’re a farmer, and would like to join the Farm Share program, reach out to LEAP. They’re always looking for new farmers.

Click here for more information on LEAP’s Farm Share program. The deadline to buy a Farm Share subscription is April 17. The program runs from May to October. Click here to buy a subscription.

