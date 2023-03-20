Birthdays
Harvest Youth Foundation to host annual Books & Bunnies event for Henry County community

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Harvest Youth Board is hosting its second annual Books & Bunnies event in Martinsville.

Books & Bunnies is an Easter event for families that will include egg hunts, pictures with the Easter bunny, bouncy houses and more.

The Harvest Youth Board has filled more than 20,000 eggs for the hunts.

They started the event last year as a way to encourage reading for kids. Each child up to age 12 will receive a free book.

“Kids who aren’t reading at their grade level by third grade typically are much more likely to fall behind. So, we wanted to create a fun event that can get families and youth together while also getting books into the hands of young people.”

Books and Bunnies is Saturday, March 25 at the Smith River Sports Complex from 11 a.m, to 2 p.m.

