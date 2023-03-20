ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

Here @ Home welcomes J.D. Carlin from Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare to talk about the importance of raising awareness of problem gambling.

Carlin talks to us about the work they do to prevent problem gambling and educate adults (and youth) about the various ways youth gambling AND GAMING can lead to gambling problems later in life.

Listen in to our conversation

