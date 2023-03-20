Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month

Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare works to educate both adults and youth
((AP Photo/Wayne Parry))
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

Here @ Home welcomes J.D. Carlin from Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare to talk about the importance of raising awareness of problem gambling.

Carlin talks to us about the work they do to prevent problem gambling and educate adults (and youth) about the various ways youth gambling AND GAMING can lead to gambling problems later in life.

Listen in to our conversation and for more information, visit their website

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia flags ordered to be lowered Saturday
File photo of fire engine.
Wythe Co. fire leaves one dead, two injured
We'll go from the 50s today to the 70s Thursday and Friday.
Feeling cooler than normal on the first day of spring
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed
A son described a road rage incident where he said his elderly mother was picked up and thrown...
Son says he watched mother thrown into traffic in road rage incident

Latest News

Some VSP cars now have red lights
Research keeping VSP troopers safer during roadside traffic stops
TSA Officers at Roanoke Airport
TSA needs officers for Roanoke airport
Ryan Guerrant mugshot
Roanoke man arrested on gun and drug charges
FILE - Fulton County, Ga., Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney instructs potential jurors...
Trump’s lawyers file motion to throw out Georgia special grand jury report