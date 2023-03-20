Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

More than $1M in drugs seized in Virginia police operation; three arrested

Roanoke Drug Arrest and Seizure
Roanoke Drug Arrest and Seizure(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three Roanoke people have been arrested in a drug operation that led to the seizure of a street value of $1,051,367 in drugs, according to Virginia State Police.

March 16, 2023, the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force executed a search warrant in the 1500 block of Riverside Terrace SE in Roanoke, as a result of a long-term drug investigation involving several counties in the Roanoke area, including Bedford, Alleghany and Botetourt, according to police.

Police seized about 10.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, 7.1 ounces of fentanyl, 13 grams of heroin, 30 grams of cocaine, 9.2 ounces of marijuana, 57 doses of Suboxone and 33.5 doses of prescription pills, plus 20 firearms and $6,647 in U.S. currency. 

Caption

Ronnie Edward Niday, 19, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug, distribution of methamphetamine, and distribution of fentanyl.

Shawn Michael McCraw, 35, was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug.

Ashley Nicole Bobbitt, 23, was charged with possession of a schedule I/II drug, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug.

All are being held with no bond at the Roanoke Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia flags ordered to be lowered Saturday
File photo of fire engine.
Wythe Co. fire leaves one dead, two injured
We'll go from the 50s today to the 70s Thursday and Friday.
Feeling cooler than normal on the first day of spring
A son described a road rage incident where he said his elderly mother was picked up and thrown...
Son says he watched mother thrown into traffic in road rage incident
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed

Latest News

Here@Home: Problem Gambling Awareness For Families
Here @ Home: Problem Gambling Awareness For Families
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Feb....
In Trump probe, NYC grand jury hearing from final witnesses
Here @ Home: Tax And Credit Workshop
Credit and tax class set for Spanish-speaking people in Roanoke
Here @ Home: Tax And Credit Workshop
Here @ Home: Tax And Credit Workshop