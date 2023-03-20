No injuries reported in recycling plant fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries were reported after a fire at the Recycling and Disposal Solutions facility in Roanoke Friday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Crews say they responded just before 4 a.m. to Korte St SW when they found smoke coming from the door of the facility.

Crews stayed for several hours due to a large number of materials, and extinguished the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office investigation determined the fire was accidental. The damages to the structure and its contents are estimated to be $100,000.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.