No injuries reported in recycling plant fire

By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries were reported after a fire at the Recycling and Disposal Solutions facility in Roanoke Friday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

Crews say they responded just before 4 a.m. to Korte St SW when they found smoke coming from the door of the facility.

Crews stayed for several hours due to a large number of materials, and extinguished the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s Office investigation determined the fire was accidental. The damages to the structure and its contents are estimated to be $100,000.

