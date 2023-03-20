Birthdays
Roanoke Magazine Women’s Conference set for March 23

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Magazine Women’s Conference: Reclaim is scheduled for March 23 at the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center.

A statement from The Roanoker reads:

We’re inspiring women to rise above the clouds of insecurity and unease caused by the pandemic, redeem their power, restore hope and reap the tools and information they can apply to their life and work.

Join The Roanoker Magazine’s Inaugural Women’s Conference: RECLAIM, as we join the world for Women’s History Month, in Celebrating the Women Who Tell Our Stories. We invite you to join us for a day of restoration, hope, empowerment and reconnection with your peers, colleagues and the community.

Attendees will enjoy a full day of powerful speakers, workshops and connection. Lunch will feature a panel of community builders and placemakers from our community, providing you a chance to celebrate and learn about women who are making Roanoke an exciting place to live.

Liz Long, Editor of The Roanoker, and keynote speaker Lindsay McKinnon, Trauma Informed Somatic Healing & Resiliency Coach, stopped by 7@four to preview the event.

Click theroanoker.com/reclaim for more information.

