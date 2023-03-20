The search for a missing man in Covington is now a homicide missing persons investigation

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been more than a year since Donald Kelley went missing in Covington. The Alleghany County Covington Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the case as a homicide missing person.

Kelley has been missing since March 2022. A close friend explained his friends and family won’t stop fighting for answers until they get closure.

“Everybody needs closure and to be able to find him where we can give him a final resting place,” Angelia Travis said.

Dozens of Kelley’s friends and family packed the conference room at the Alleghany County Covington Sheriff’s Office on Monday, hoping for any new updates.

“He didn’t go missing on his own, he didn’t just wander off,” daughter Kristina Wilhelm said. “Somebody did something to him.”

Deputies have conducted 26 search warrants, 57 interviews and collected 49 pieces of evidence, including firearms and DNA, since March 2022. But a year later, Wilhelm explained the family is frustrated with the lack of leads.

“We need somebody who will come forward and actually tell the truth about what happened and until somebody does that and steps up, we’re not going to get closure,” Wilhelm said.

At Monday’s press conference, Sheriff Kevin Hall explained there is a person of interest in the case, who investigators believe was an acquaintance to Kelley.

“We feel like we have a person of interest, we feel like we have a good bit of circumstantial evidence in this case,” Sheriff Hall said. “But that’ll be a determination by the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office on how to proceed further.”

Investigators are still looking for Kelley’s body and the 2002 red Kia Sportage car he was last seen in. Sheriff Hall explained those details are crucial to the case.

“I believe it’s really key information and if we can find those it’d be very key to our case,” Sheriff Hall said.

Kelley’s children explained the worst part is not knowing what happened.

“What do you tell the grandkids?” Wilhelm said. “We have no explanations. What do you tell them?”

“I have a one year old little girl and trying to be a father and losing your father is definitely a hard thing,” son Brandon Kelley said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Captain Scott Fischer at 540-965-1770 ext. 106 or Lieutenant Richard Shull at 540-965-1770 ext. 107.

