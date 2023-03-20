TSA needs officers for Roanoke airport

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/TSA Release) - The Transportation Security Administration is looking to hire officers for Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport in preparation for the busy spring and summer travel seasons.

Two hiring fairs are upcoming; TSA officials will be on site at the Williamson Road Library from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 23 and April 20 to help accelerate the hiring process. The library is at 3837 Williamson Road, NW.

There are openings for full- and part-time positions at Roanoke with a starting annual salary of $36,820.99 for full-time positions, according to TSA. Part-time salary is $17.64 an hour. All new hires will receive a $1,000 hiring bonus--$500 upon starting and another $500 after completing the first full year. After July 1, 2023, salary levels will increase.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens or nationals who are at least 18 years old who have a high school diploma, GED or security experience equivalent, according to TSA. Applicants do not need experience working in security or law enforcement fields. New hires will be trained at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and they are paid while undergoing training, according to TSA.

At each of the one-day hiring events, applicants will attend an information session to learn more about the job; start the hiring process; take a computer-based test to evaluate English proficiency and on-screen object recognition aptitude; and participate in an interview. After the event, applicants will need to undergo a medical evaluation, drug test and pre-hire background check.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online in advance of attending one of the events to speed up the hiring process by establishing a profile on usajobs.com. Applicants should also bring their smartphones and passwords to access email and online USAJobs accounts. Applicants should also have with them two forms of valid federal or state government-issued ID.

According to TSA, “Benefits of working at TSA for both part- and full-time employees include paid training, paid annual and sick leave, contributions to the Thrift Savings Plan, contributions to retirement, strong health care plans and the satisfaction of knowing they are contributing to our national security. TSA is committed to a diverse, equitable, and inclusive work environment and encourages individuals of all backgrounds to apply, including military veterans and persons with disabilities.”

For more information on the duties of a TSA officer and to learn about TSA’s mission, watch a video titled Day in the Life of a TSO. To view open positions for TSA officers around the country, visit jobs.tsa.gov/transport-security-officer.

