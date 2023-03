Two new Roanoke assistant city managers named Monday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Current Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman has been named as an assistant city manager.

The move will take place in July following a search for his replacement as chief.

Roman has sent 25 years in a variety of roles with Roanoke Police.

Angie O’ Brien was also named as an assistant city manager, and begins in that role immediately.

