Virginia Tech football players participate in Pro Day for NFL scouts

By Brittany Morgan
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - When asked about his goal at Virginia Tech’s Pro Day Monday, Silas Dzansi responded “run fast, jump high, really try to show off my athleticism and my position work.”

That was the goal of the 11 Hokie football players looking to make their dreams come true, taking part in Pro Day Monday morning at Virginia Tech.

Defensive back Chamarri Conner already has experience dazzling scouts, having taken part in the NFL Combine.

“It was fun. I was just taking it all in. I had a good time. Met a lot of good people so it was a great experience,” he said.

Others like linebacker Dax Hollifield had specific goals coming into Pro Day to improve his performance.

“Come in light. Pass the eye test,” begins Hollifield. “I came in at 232 today which is a lot lighter than I have been. It’s probably what I came in my freshman year weighing. I was working out with the DB’s just trying to show people I can move in coverage.”

For Hollifield, the commitment to demonstrate strength on skills perceived as weaknesses is key.

“The biggest questions that people have in my game is my ability to cover and my ability to defend in the pass, so I wanted to go out there and show that I can move just as well as a DB and I showed that today,” he said.

Silas Dzansi and Jalen Holston have both been drafted by the USFL and agree that the league is an excellent contingency plan.

“That is a blessing that they start in April to know that I do have time to think about it, so it’s a blessing to have it and I’m very thankful for it,” notes Holston.

“I was very surprised when I saw my face on Twitter, Memphis Showboats,” laughs Dzansi. “It was definitely a surprise but it’s definitely my backup plan. My main focus is the NFL, so what’s what I’m leaning towards and hoping I get that.”

Some Virginia Tech Almuni who have been professionally drafted were at the showcase, including Amare Barno and Caleb Farley.

This year’s NFL draft is at the end of April.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

