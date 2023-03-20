Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Women’s History Month: Eliza Bannister Walker led the way for literacy and education in Lexington

She also worked to raise money for orphans the poor in the early 1900's.
She also worked to raise money for orphans the poor in the early 1900's.(Rockbridge Historical Society)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Eliza Bannister Walker was a leading lady in Lexington who fought for literacy and education.

She was a driving force to open the Lylburn Downing School in Rockbridge County in the early 1900′s. In addition to working for children’s education, Walker raised money within her social circles to help the poor and orphans in Lexington.

Eliza worked alongside her husband, who was a prominent Black business owner in the early 1900′s in Lexington.

Her legacy continues on through the educational institutions in Rockbridge County today.

”There’s no doubt that she’s inspiring women and men 100 years later,” Rockbridge Historical Society executive director Eric Wilson said. “Anyone who wants to lead a committee in this community would do well to look at how she approached the connections between those different groups.”

Eliza’s legacy also lives on through the Walker Program, a community initiative that supports Black owned businesses in Rockbridge County.

The Rockbridge Historical Society is hosting a Women’s History Month walk on Sunday, March 26 to spotlight historical women in Lexington. Doors at the Rockbridge Historical Society Museum will open at 1:30 p.m. before the walk begins at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Virginia flags ordered to be lowered Saturday
File photo of fire engine.
Wythe Co. fire leaves one dead, two injured
We'll go from the 50s today to the 70s Thursday and Friday.
Feeling cooler than normal on the first day of spring
A son described a road rage incident where he said his elderly mother was picked up and thrown...
Son says he watched mother thrown into traffic in road rage incident
The victim had gone to the home with her young son, who ran for help when two of the three dogs...
Woman dies after attack by neighbor’s dogs she went to feed

Latest News

VANTAGE Art Flats
VANTAGE Art Flats opens in Danville as new AirBnB and hub for artists and art lovers
7@four: Roanoke Magazine Women’s Conference Preview
Roanoke Magazine Women’s Conference set for March 23
Books & Bunnies
Harvest Youth Foundation to host annual Books & Bunnies event for Henry County community
Birthdays and Anniversaries for March 20, 2023
Birthdays and anniversaries for March 20, 2023