Women’s History Month: Eliza Bannister Walker led the way for literacy and education in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Eliza Bannister Walker was a leading lady in Lexington who fought for literacy and education.

She was a driving force to open the Lylburn Downing School in Rockbridge County in the early 1900′s. In addition to working for children’s education, Walker raised money within her social circles to help the poor and orphans in Lexington.

Eliza worked alongside her husband, who was a prominent Black business owner in the early 1900′s in Lexington.

Her legacy continues on through the educational institutions in Rockbridge County today.

”There’s no doubt that she’s inspiring women and men 100 years later,” Rockbridge Historical Society executive director Eric Wilson said. “Anyone who wants to lead a committee in this community would do well to look at how she approached the connections between those different groups.”

Eliza’s legacy also lives on through the Walker Program, a community initiative that supports Black owned businesses in Rockbridge County.

The Rockbridge Historical Society is hosting a Women’s History Month walk on Sunday, March 26 to spotlight historical women in Lexington. Doors at the Rockbridge Historical Society Museum will open at 1:30 p.m. before the walk begins at 2 p.m.

