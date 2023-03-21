Birthdays
16-year-old reported missing out of Bedford Co.

Credit: Bedford Co. Sheriff's Office
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Shaun Alexanderlane Hiner was reported missing after last being seen on Monday, March 20 at his home in the Blue Ridge Area.

According to the Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office, “He is 16 Years old, 6′01″, 145 lbs” with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information or if he is located, please contact Inv. Burnette at 540-586-4800 ext. 4066 or Dispatch at 540-586-7827.”

