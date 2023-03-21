AP source: Magic Johnson joins Harris’ bid for Commanders

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Magic Johnson has joined Josh Harris’ bid to buy the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

Johnson is already involved in sports ownership with stakes in Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers, Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles F.C. and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

Harris along with partner David Blitzer owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils.

Washington-area billionaire Mitchell Rales is also reportedly part of Harris’ group.

Longtime owner Dan Snyder and wife Tanya began exploring selling part or all of the team in the fall.

Any sale would need to be approved by three-quarters of NFL owners.

