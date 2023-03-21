Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

AP source: Magic Johnson joins Harris’ bid for Commanders

Magic Johnson
Magic Johnson(WKYT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Magic Johnson has joined Josh Harris’ bid to buy the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

Johnson is already involved in sports ownership with stakes in Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers, Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles F.C. and the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks.

Harris along with partner David Blitzer owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils.

Washington-area billionaire Mitchell Rales is also reportedly part of Harris’ group.

Longtime owner Dan Snyder and wife Tanya began exploring selling part or all of the team in the fall.

Any sale would need to be approved by three-quarters of NFL owners.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Drug Arrest and Seizure
More than $1M in drugs seized in Virginia police operation; three arrested
Courtesy: Rocky Mount Police Department
Missing Franklin County girls may be in Pulaski
Donald Kelley.
Alleghany sheriff says missing man may have been victim of foul play
TSA Officers at Roanoke Airport
TSA needs officers for Roanoke airport
Rain will become scattered near dinnertime Wednesday.
Warmer today with a few showers tomorrow

Latest News

RVSC Visit From Triumph
Triumph NIL talks student-athlete branding at Roanoke Valley Sports Club
RVSC Visit From Triumph
RVSC Visit From Triumph
VT Football Players Hit The Field For Scouts
VT Football Players Hit The Field For Scouts
Comedian Andy Kaufman is seen with a neck brace in June 1982.
Andy Kaufman to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame