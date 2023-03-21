Celebrate National Agriculture Week at Eagle Rock Library

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - This is National Agriculture Week, and Botetourt County Libraries is inviting everyone to a special Ag Day Saturday, March 25, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Eagle Rock Library.

Julie Phillips, the Library Director from Botetourt County Libraries, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about Ag Day and how this family-friendly event can celebrate and learn about local agriculture.

www.bocolibraries.info

eaglerocklibrary@botetourtva.gov

540-928-2800

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.