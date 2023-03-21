Christiansburg woman competes on “Jeopardy!”

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Christiansburg woman will be seen competing on the syndicated game show “Jeopardy!” this week.

Karen Morris’s episode will be seen Wednesday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m. on WDBJ7. Whether she’s on one episode only or more remains to be seen; though episodes are taped weeks in advance, information about who wins episodes is not released to maintain the element of surprise for viewers.

The show is in its 39th season of syndication and first full season with Ken Jennings as host.

