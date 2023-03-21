Birthdays
Christiansburg woman competes on “Jeopardy!”

Karen Morris from Christiansburg appears on Jeopardy with host Ken Jennings March 22, 2023
Karen Morris from Christiansburg appears on Jeopardy with host Ken Jennings March 22, 2023(Jeopardy!)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Christiansburg woman will be seen competing on the syndicated game show “Jeopardy!” this week.

Karen Morris’s episode will be seen Wednesday, March 22 at 7:30 p.m. on WDBJ7. Whether she’s on one episode only or more remains to be seen; though episodes are taped weeks in advance, information about who wins episodes is not released to maintain the element of surprise for viewers.

The show is in its 39th season of syndication and first full season with Ken Jennings as host.

