Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Danville Community College students install heating and air systems for Habitat for Humanity homes

DCC Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Services students
DCC Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Services students(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Community College students are helping with the construction of Habitat for Humanity homes.

Students in the Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Servicing program are installing heating and air systems into four habitat homes on Seminole Drive.

They are also installing spray foam installation instead of traditional fiber glass so that the homes are more energy efficient.

The partnership allows the 22 students to gain hands on experience while also providing free labor for Habitat for Humanity.

“We have our DCC labs in school that were able to utilize and teach the students, but here on site we’re able to actually give them some real world experience,” said Elliot Baynes, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Program instructor. “They’re able to see from start to finish what a house looks like being built, but also what we do in the field and HVAC industry.”

They plan to be finished with installation in the first two homes within the next two weeks.

They say construction on the first home should be complete by June.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Drug Arrest and Seizure
More than $1M in drugs seized in Virginia police operation; three arrested
Courtesy: Rocky Mount Police Department
Missing Franklin County girls found safe
Donald Kelley.
Alleghany sheriff says missing man may have been victim of foul play
TSA Officers at Roanoke Airport
TSA needs officers for Roanoke airport
Rain will become scattered near dinnertime Wednesday.
Clouds push in this evening leading to light rain on Wednesday

Latest News

Hall's Pastry Shop
Hall’s Pastry Shop in Danville to close after 40+ years, owner announces retirement
TAP Books Supports Other TAP Programs
TAP Books Supports Other TAP Programs
TAP Books
TAP Books supports other TAP programs
Birthdays and Anniversaries for March 21, 2023
Birthdays and anniversaries for March 21, 2023