Danville Community College students install heating and air systems for Habitat for Humanity homes

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Community College students are helping with the construction of Habitat for Humanity homes.

Students in the Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Servicing program are installing heating and air systems into four habitat homes on Seminole Drive.

They are also installing spray foam installation instead of traditional fiber glass so that the homes are more energy efficient.

The partnership allows the 22 students to gain hands on experience while also providing free labor for Habitat for Humanity.

“We have our DCC labs in school that were able to utilize and teach the students, but here on site we’re able to actually give them some real world experience,” said Elliot Baynes, Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Program instructor. “They’re able to see from start to finish what a house looks like being built, but also what we do in the field and HVAC industry.”

They plan to be finished with installation in the first two homes within the next two weeks.

They say construction on the first home should be complete by June.

