GRAPHIC: Video shows crash that killed 2, hurt 5 at busy New York intersection

GRAPHIC WARNING: Video in this story contains content that some may find disturbing.

NEW YORK (WCBS) - At the scene, one can see how fast this car could have been going.

It collided with another vehicle at an intersection. When the dust settled, it ended up down the street.

Two people died in the collision, including the driver of an SUV and one pedestrian.

Two people are dead and five more were hurt in a violent collision Monday. (Source: WCBS/UNSOURCED SURVEILLANCE VO/BORO PARK NEWS/CNN)

Five others were taken to the hospital. One is in critical condition.

Some surveillance footage shows the impact. It also shows the white car careening through the intersection of 64th Street and 18th Avenue.

Police said the driver was speeding and ran a red light, crashing into a dark SUV and spinning out of control onto the sidewalk, hitting multiple pedestrians.

“I see this white car coming fast, flooring,” said Vito Conigliaro, who runs J&V Pizzeria on the corner “Seconds later, it was like an explosion. I turn around, and I see all this mess. ... He was flying.”

Some witnesses said it looked like the car was going double the speed limit.

The driver of the white car, a 49-year-old man, was taken into police custody.

Longtime Bensonhurst residents said they are stunned by the recklessness and angry that people drive so fast in this busy neighborhood.

“Disgusted and frightened,” Carmine Lomonaco said. “We need to put people in jail and keep them off the streets.”

“It’s disgusting. They have no regard for human life anymore,” Florence Kehoe said.

