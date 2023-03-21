Hall’s Pastry Shop in Danville to close after 40+ years, owner announces retirement

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A popular, locally-owned bakery in Danville will soon close its doors.

After being open for 48 years, the owner of Hall’s Pastry Shop on Piney Forest Road is retiring.

Michael Hall began baking in 1974 to be able to continue his father’s dream.

“He and I started the business and he was a people person,” said Michael Hall, owner of Hall’s Pastry Shop. “That’s going to be a big downfall for me - not seeing my customers and talking to them and enjoying the conversations we have.”

Hall says his health problems are what led to his decision to close.

“I decided that the time felt right for me to get out. I’ve had extensive back surgery and a lot of major surgeries. My wife and I just decided it was time for me to leave the job and go out and do some things on my own. I want a little time to enjoy my retirement,” explained Hall.

They are known for their made from scratch cakes, donuts, pies, and especially their famous oatmeal cookies.

“He’s got a different recipe for his oatmeal cookies,” said Danny Carlton, frequent Hall’s Pastry Shop customer. “I don’t think anybody else in Danville has got it. Then, a lot of the places that you get donuts, they are brought in and they are not made here like he does.”

Hall’s Pastry Shop had a sweet response from the community after delivering the news.

“We’ve had so many people commending us for what we’ve done over the years. I know some people said they were sitting there crying commenting on the post on Facebook. We really had a lot of people to respond to us. That’s the way I wanted to go. I wanted a good reputation in my legacy as being a fair baker with a fair price for everyone,” added Hall.

The last day to grab some goodies from Hall’s Pastry Shop is April 1. They will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays until then.

“I’d just like to thank all my customers for the appreciation that they come in and buy my products. I love you all, and I’m gonna miss you,” said Hall.

