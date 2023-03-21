Home surveillance leads to arrest of breaking-and-entering suspect

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Hardy man has been arrested for burglary and property damage in Franklin County.

21-year-old Alexander Bryce Gill is being held without bond at the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

Around 4:35 a.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 4000 block of Hardy Road, where a breaking-and-entering was reportedly in progress. Deputies talked with the property owner, who provideed camera surveillance from outside the home, providing a clear description of the thief, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies canvassed the area and found a male who matched the physical description of the thief, and was wearing the same clothing as depicted in the video surveillance, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, identified as Gill, was arrested and charged with two felony counts of statutory burglary of dwelling and two felony counts of intentionally damaging property over $1000.

