Take a look at the EZ ID Kit

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Don Ridenhour, President of the Salem Moose Family Center 2573 and Member of the Moose Charities Board of Directors, along with Susan Ridenhour, Treasurer of Salem Moose Family Center and Past Deputy Grand Regent of the Women of the Moose, join us on Here @ Home to tell us more about their EZ ID Kits.

The “EZ ID Kit” is a program of the Safe Surfin’ Foundation and is used to provide parents or guardians an information packet for Law Enforcement to use in case of emergency. It is used by the Moose, an organization of men and women dedicated to serving children, seniors, and our communities, as one of our many Heart of the Community initiatives.

Listen to our conversation to find out more on EZ ID Kit and how it works.

Anyone who wishes to hold an EZ ID event or learn more about the programs of the Safe Surfin’ Foundation can contact: Safe Surfin’ at 540-855-7432 or Eddie Worth @ eddie@safesurfin.org the website is safesurfin.org.

To hold an EZ ID event for your school or other organization, contact Don Ridenhour of Salem Moose Family Center 2573 at 540-353-4645 or salem2573@msn.com.

