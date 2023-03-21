Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Take a look at the EZ ID Kit

Providing parents/guardians an information packet on their child in case they go missing
“EZ ID Kit”
“EZ ID Kit”(“EZ ID Kit” Safe Surfin' Foundation)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Don Ridenhour, President of the Salem Moose Family Center 2573 and Member of the Moose Charities Board of Directors, along with Susan Ridenhour, Treasurer of Salem Moose Family Center and Past Deputy Grand Regent of the Women of the Moose, join us on Here @ Home to tell us more about their EZ ID Kits.

The “EZ ID Kit” is a program of the Safe Surfin’ Foundation and is used to provide parents or guardians an information packet for Law Enforcement to use in case of emergency. It is used by the Moose, an organization of men and women dedicated to serving children, seniors, and our communities, as one of our many Heart of the Community initiatives.

Listen to our conversation to find out more on EZ ID Kit and how it works.

Anyone who wishes to hold an EZ ID event or learn more about the programs of the Safe Surfin’ Foundation can contact: Safe Surfin’ at 540-855-7432 or Eddie Worth @ eddie@safesurfin.org the website is safesurfin.org.

To hold an EZ ID event for your school or other organization, contact Don Ridenhour of Salem Moose Family Center 2573 at 540-353-4645 or salem2573@msn.com.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Drug Arrest and Seizure
More than $1M in drugs seized in Virginia police operation; three arrested
Courtesy: Rocky Mount Police Department
Update: Missing Franklin County girls found safe
Donald Kelley.
Alleghany sheriff says missing man may have been victim of foul play
TSA Officers at Roanoke Airport
TSA needs officers for Roanoke airport
Rain will become scattered near dinnertime Wednesday.
Clouds push in this evening leading to light rain on Wednesday

Latest News

TAP Books
TAP Books supports other TAP programs
Ag Day with BOCO Library
Celebrate National Agriculture Week at Eagle Rock Library
Alexander Bryce Gill mugshot
Home surveillance leads to arrest of breaking-and-entering suspect
Pulaski County Public Schools
Pulaski County Schools requesting money for salary increases