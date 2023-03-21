Motor coach tours available for upcoming vacations

(WDBJ) - Roanoke Tours, Inc., has several motor coach tours and other trips available for 2023 vacations.

Ernie Dale with Roanoke Tours, Inc. (roanoketoursinc.com) was a guest on 7@four to chat about:

Saturday-Sunday, April 1-2, 2023 - Cherry Blossom Train to D.C. with a tour of the new National Museum of the United States Army in Fort Belvoir, VA.

Saturday, April 8, 2023 - Easter Train to Michie Tavern

September 8-18, 2023 - Mt. Rushmore, The Badlands, and Black Hills of South Dakota

September 29-October 1, 2023 - Niagara Falls, USA, and the Erie Canal Cruise

Dale is also working with Roanoke Parks and Recreation on some trips with parks and rec vehicles. All can be found here: Catalog - Roanoke Parks and Recreation (rec1.com):

Saturday, April 15, 2023 - Hillbilly Hideaway and Madison Dry Goods

Saturday, May 6, 2023 - Keep on the Sunny Side at the Barter Theatre

