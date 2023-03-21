North Korean defector visits Roanoke College

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Yeonmi Park who fled North Korea at age 13 spoke to Roanoke College students and Salem community members at the college’s Wortmann Ballroom on Monday.

After fleeing to China, Park eventually settled in the United States and studied at Columbia University. Park says freedom of expression was one of the lifestyle differences Americans have.

“If I said one thing—one word wrong—it was not just only going to get me killed,” Park said. “It was going to kill three and each generations of my own family with me.”

Park says only 209 North Korean defectors in the last 80 years have escaped to the United States.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.