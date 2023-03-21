President of Botswana visits Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Andrew: Virginia Tech believes the March 21, visit from the President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masisi, is the first time an international head of state has visited the university.

Masisi met with university officials before giving a presentation on conservation, a topic he says his country is proud of.

“We take enormous pride in ourselves for having set aside more than 40 percent of the country’s total land surface area for conservation purposes,” President Masisi said.

Virginia Tech has developed a relationship with Botswana and has helped contribute to conservation efforts through the work of professor Kathleen Alexander.

“Humans are under pressure to determine better or new ways of relating with the environment in a matter that sustains it so that the future of humans and other species and the ecosystems themselves may be guaranteed,” Masisi said.

students who listened to the president’s presentation say this provides an out of the textbook way to learn about real world issues.

“To be able to come here and be able to listen to the president of Botswana speak on the importance of conservation in a different aspect that we may get from the classroom is really important,” Virginia Tech Senior Jackie Denisco said.

“Thou shall be earnest stewards of the environment and the planet at large and not engage in production and consumption of patterns that pursue profits at all costs without regard for the wellbeing and dignity of people,” Masisi said.

