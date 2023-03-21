Birthdays
Pulaski County Schools requesting money for salary increases

Pulaski County Public Schools
Pulaski County Public Schools(Pulaski County Public Schools)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - According to Pulaski County Public Schools, salary increases for teachers in Pulaski County are in the hands of the county board of supervisors.

PCPS Superintendent Kevin Siers says the school district is requesting an additional $2 million in funding in this year’s budget. A majority of that funding would go to providing school system staff with a 7 percent raise.

“We have great teachers in Pulaski County, but we also want to be able to attract good teachers into Pulaski County and in order to do that, we’re going to have to stay on pace with Montgomery County, Radford and Roanoke City and other school divisions in our area who seem to do a very good job of providing raises anytime state funding is available to do so,” Siers said.

Siers says last year the district was able to use additional state funding to provide a five percent raise to staff, but this year, that isn’t an option.

