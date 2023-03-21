Birthdays
Roanoke County resumes recycling program at alternate location

(WDBJ)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County says they can accept recycled goods at an alternate location following a fire at the Recycling and Disposal Solutions facility in Roanoke City on Friday, according to the county.

The county says all recycling trailers have been returned to the five Roanoke County drop-off centers and are back in service.

Updates can be found on Roanoke County’s website.

