Roanoke Valley Comicon is this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley Comicon is scheduled for March 25 at Tanglewood Mall. It will be on the upper level from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with $5 admission. People ten and under get in free.

Organizer Chris Garbee stopped by 7@four with a preview.

There will be comics and collectibles spanning 90-plus years. Legos, Pokemon and Magic the Gathering will be available.

There will also be artists on hand for commission work.

Click here for more info: untamedworlds.com/roanoke-valley-comicon/.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.