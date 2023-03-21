Birthdays
Roanoke Valley Comicon is this weekend

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley Comicon is scheduled for March 25 at Tanglewood Mall. It will be on the upper level from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with $5 admission. People ten and under get in free.

Organizer Chris Garbee stopped by 7@four with a preview.

There will be comics and collectibles spanning 90-plus years. Legos, Pokemon and Magic the Gathering will be available.

There will also be artists on hand for commission work.

Click here for more info: untamedworlds.com/roanoke-valley-comicon/.

