Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Senior Alert issued for missing Roanoke City man

68-year-old Bradford Burgess, reported missing from Roanoke City.
68-year-old Bradford Burgess, reported missing from Roanoke City.(Virginia State Police)
By Justin Geary
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing Roanoke City man, according to Virginia State Police.

68-year-old Bradford Allen Burgess was last reported seen March 20 at 6 p.m. on Pheasant Ridge Rd SW.

Police say Burgess is 5′10″ and 145 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was possibly last seen wearing a dark ball cap, a red/black/white jacket, camouflage cargo pants, and black boots.

Burgess suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to police.

Anyone with information on Burgess’s location is asked to call the Roanoke City Police Department at 540-853-5317.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Drug Arrest and Seizure
More than $1M in drugs seized in Virginia police operation; three arrested
Courtesy: Rocky Mount Police Department
Update: Missing Franklin County girls found safe
Donald Kelley.
Alleghany sheriff says missing man may have been victim of foul play
TSA Officers at Roanoke Airport
TSA needs officers for Roanoke airport
Rain will become scattered near dinnertime Wednesday.
Warmer today with a few showers tomorrow

Latest News

Botswana's President visits VT
President of Botswana visits Virginia Tech
Three Virginia hospital workers and seven deputies are charged with murder in the death of Irvo...
GRAPHIC: Video shows Irvo Otieno pinned to floor before his death
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan....
Virginia man gets prison for January 6 Capitol breach
Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month