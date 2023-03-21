Senior Alert issued for missing Roanoke City man

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing Roanoke City man, according to Virginia State Police.

68-year-old Bradford Allen Burgess was last reported seen March 20 at 6 p.m. on Pheasant Ridge Rd SW.

Police say Burgess is 5′10″ and 145 pounds, with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was possibly last seen wearing a dark ball cap, a red/black/white jacket, camouflage cargo pants, and black boots.

Burgess suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to police.

Anyone with information on Burgess’s location is asked to call the Roanoke City Police Department at 540-853-5317.

