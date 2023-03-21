TAP Books supports other TAP programs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - TAP Books is a social enterprise that opened in 2018.

Here @ Home welcomes Chad Hill, TAP Books Program Manager to talk about how they scan, file, and warehouse donated books to sell them online to generate profit.

This financially supports other TAP programs. But its mission extends beyond simply generating financial support—it’s also about providing reliable work to encourage growth in job skills.

With an open mind and an “outside-the-box” mentality, staff has the chance to strengthen the program, gain valuable work experience, build the résumés, and convert skills into something of greater value.

