Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

TAP Books supports other TAP programs

Proceeds from the book sales go toward other TAP Programs
TAP Books
TAP Books(TAP Books)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - TAP Books is a social enterprise that opened in 2018.

Here @ Home welcomes Chad Hill, TAP Books Program Manager to talk about how they scan, file, and warehouse donated books to sell them online to generate profit.

This financially supports other TAP programs. But its mission extends beyond simply generating financial support—it’s also about providing reliable work to encourage growth in job skills.

With an open mind and an “outside-the-box” mentality, staff has the chance to strengthen the program, gain valuable work experience, build the résumés, and convert skills into something of greater value.

Find more information here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Drug Arrest and Seizure
More than $1M in drugs seized in Virginia police operation; three arrested
Courtesy: Rocky Mount Police Department
Update: Missing Franklin County girls found safe
Donald Kelley.
Alleghany sheriff says missing man may have been victim of foul play
TSA Officers at Roanoke Airport
TSA needs officers for Roanoke airport
Rain will become scattered near dinnertime Wednesday.
Clouds push in this evening leading to light rain on Wednesday

Latest News

“EZ ID Kit”
Take a look at the EZ ID Kit
Ag Day with BOCO Library
Celebrate National Agriculture Week at Eagle Rock Library
Alexander Bryce Gill mugshot
Home surveillance leads to arrest of breaking-and-entering suspect
Pulaski County Public Schools
Pulaski County Schools requesting money for salary increases