Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

Triumph NIL talks student-athlete branding at Roanoke Valley Sports Club

Keynote speakers spoke about the impact NIL has had in Blacksburg.
By Anthony Romano
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a packed house at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club Monday night in Salem to hear from Triumph NIL, a Name, Image and Likeness collective working with Virginia Tech athletes to build their brands.

Kelly Woolwine, Mitch Gerber, and former Hokie and NFL running back Kevin Jones spoke about the impact NIL has had in Blacksburg.

“They’re able to take advantage of that, create a nest egg for themselves for when they leave school,” said Jones, a founding partner at Triumph. “Some of it helps kids who make a good amount of money, they can also help their families with situations that they come from at home. They also can donate to charities locally and in their hometown. So it’s just a whole new realm of being able to have new possibilities that they didn’t have before.”

The state champion Staunton River wrestling team was also recognized, along with other individual champs.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Drug Arrest and Seizure
More than $1M in drugs seized in Virginia police operation; three arrested
Courtesy: Rocky Mount Police Department
Two juveniles reported missing in Franklin Co.
Donald Kelley.
Alleghany sheriff says missing man may have been victim of foul play
We'll go from the 50s today to the 70s Thursday and Friday.
Cold tonight, but temperatures warm this week
TSA Officers at Roanoke Airport
TSA needs officers for Roanoke airport

Latest News

RVSC Visit From Triumph
RVSC Visit From Triumph
VT Football Players Hit The Field For Scouts
VT Football Players Hit The Field For Scouts
VT Football Pro Day
Virginia Tech football players participate in Pro Day for NFL scouts
Fans Excited For Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Team
Fans Excited For Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Team