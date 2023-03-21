Triumph NIL talks student-athlete branding at Roanoke Valley Sports Club

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a packed house at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club Monday night in Salem to hear from Triumph NIL, a Name, Image and Likeness collective working with Virginia Tech athletes to build their brands.

Kelly Woolwine, Mitch Gerber, and former Hokie and NFL running back Kevin Jones spoke about the impact NIL has had in Blacksburg.

“They’re able to take advantage of that, create a nest egg for themselves for when they leave school,” said Jones, a founding partner at Triumph. “Some of it helps kids who make a good amount of money, they can also help their families with situations that they come from at home. They also can donate to charities locally and in their hometown. So it’s just a whole new realm of being able to have new possibilities that they didn’t have before.”

The state champion Staunton River wrestling team was also recognized, along with other individual champs.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.