Two men hurt; charges pending in Roanoke shooting

By Pat Thomas
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Charges are pending against a man after a shooting in the city of Roanoke Tuesday afternoon.

Roanoke Police say two men were fighting March 21, 2023 in the area of 11th Street and Orange Avenue NW. That’s where officers found one man lying in the road with what appeared to be serious injuries from a fight.

A short time later, police got another call about a person who had been shot during the fight; he was found with what police say was a minor gunshot wound in the 1200 block of Grayson Avenue NW. Police say he had driven himself there after being shot by the other man who had been hurt in the fight.

Roanoke Fire-EMS took both men to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The men know each other and all involved parties have been identified, according to police. The man accused of inflicting the gunshot wound faces charges when he is released from the hospital. His name has not been released.

