Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

VT Police search for suspect in armed robbery case

By Eddie Callahan
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A search is underway after an armed robbery at Peddrew-Yates Hall (610 Washington St.) late Saturday afternoon.

An individual reportedly brought out a gun, and stole money from someone after being escorted into a resident’s room in the building. The suspect and victim met through the use of a ride-share company.

It does not appear that the suspect worked for the company, but was an acquaintance with a driver.

The wanted individual is described as a black male who stands at five-feet-three inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds. They also have neck tattoos and were last seen wearing blue jeans, a red hoodie and a black jacket.

Virginia Tech Police ask you to contact police.vt.edu/anonymous or contact 540-382-4343 with information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Drug Arrest and Seizure
More than $1M in drugs seized in Virginia police operation; three arrested
Courtesy: Rocky Mount Police Department
Two juveniles reported missing in Franklin Co.
Donald Kelley.
Alleghany sheriff says missing man may have been victim of foul play
We'll go from the 50s today to the 70s Thursday and Friday.
Cold tonight, but temperatures warm this week
TSA Officers at Roanoke Airport
TSA needs officers for Roanoke airport

Latest News

RVSC Visit From Triumph
Triumph NIL talks student-athlete branding at Roanoke Valley Sports Club
Yeonmi Park who escaped North Korea at age 13 speaks to Roanoke College students and community...
North Korean defector visits Roanoke College
RVSC Visit From Triumph
RVSC Visit From Triumph
Roanoke College Young America's Foundation Visitor
Roanoke College Young America's Foundation Visitor