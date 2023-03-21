VT Police search for suspect in armed robbery case

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A search is underway after an armed robbery at Peddrew-Yates Hall (610 Washington St.) late Saturday afternoon.

An individual reportedly brought out a gun, and stole money from someone after being escorted into a resident’s room in the building. The suspect and victim met through the use of a ride-share company.

It does not appear that the suspect worked for the company, but was an acquaintance with a driver.

The wanted individual is described as a black male who stands at five-feet-three inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds. They also have neck tattoos and were last seen wearing blue jeans, a red hoodie and a black jacket.

Virginia Tech Police ask you to contact police.vt.edu/anonymous or contact 540-382-4343 with information.

