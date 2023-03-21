Birthdays
Women’s History Month: American super-mom was codebreaker during World War II while taking care of children

Friedman donated her documents to the Marshall Foundation in Lexington.
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Elizebeth Friedman isn’t originally from Southwest Virginia, but her legacy now lives on in Lexington.

Friedman was a prominent codebreaker for World War I and World War II. She helped save lives by using radio triangulation to find spies who sought to sink supply ships.

Friedman worked alongside her husband, who was also a cryptographer, during the world wars.

Their many documents and papers are in a collection at the Marshall Foundation in Lexington. The director of library and archives at the Marshall Foundation explained Elizebeth’s history hasn’t been shared until the last decade.

”They literally removed her name from every single document the FBI had, so she was really hidden from history,” Melissa Davis said. “I admire that she didn’t let that stop her. She didn’t let the fact that she was a woman doing an unusual job ever stop her.”

Friedman was also one of the first remote workers, where she broke codes while taking care of her children at home.

The Friedman’s codebreaking collection is now in the process of being digitized.

