W.Va. lawmaker requests federal investigation into money transfer by Gov. Justice

West Virginia Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, is asking the U.S. Office of Inspector General to investigate a money transfer by Gov. Jim Justice.
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, is asking the U.S. Office of Inspector General to investigate a money transfer by Gov. Jim Justice.

In a letter dated Monday, March 20, Tarr asks them to look into the transfer of more than $28 million of unused COVID relief money to a discretionary account.

Tarr, who is the Senate Finance Committee chairman, wants to know if Justice violated any federal law by doing so.

Ten million dollars from the account in question was later donated to help build a baseball stadium for Marshall University.

To read the full copy of Tarr’s letter to the U.S. Office of Inspector General:

