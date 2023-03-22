Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Women's History Month

“A great sadness, almost like a loss of a family member.” Vinton prepares for downtown demolition

By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Seven buildings could be demolished in Vinton after a fire last summer.

Only memories remain from the old D.R. Music building. After a fire in July, the building was demolished.

“A great sadness, almost like a loss of a family member,” said Angie Chewning.

Chewning is Vinton’s Chamber of Commerce executive director. She says it’s devastating for everyone to know at least four additional buildings are going to be torn down.

“A lot of us all of us that have grown up here remember those buildings, not only what they are today but what they were years ago,” added Chewning.

Vinton’s Town Manager Richard “Pete” Peters says a structural survey revealed five buildings are a total loss. The demolition may affect two more properties. In total, as many as 7 buildings could be affected. But officials will not know until the four extra buildings are torn down.

“It’s kind of a domino effect. We had the initial fire property and the adjacent property both on Lee and on Pollard,” said Peters. “Because of the close proximity and in some cases even shared walls and share utilities.”

A lane on East Lee Avenue has been closed to traffic since December, 2022. Many businesses WDBJ7 spoke with told us they had been struggling since the fire. Peters encourages everyone to support them.

“We have other parking lots and other streets that are open,” added Peters. “And so, we encourage the visitors, the customers that are used to coming to Vinton, to continue to come.”

He says officials will be creating demos for reconstruction while keeping the same historic feeling, something Chewning is excited to see.

“It’s that nostalgia and that history that we’ve all grown accustomed to and hate to lose,” explained Chewning. “But I think some new growth is going to be great and it’ll help build things even better.”

Peters says additional detours will be added in the next several weeks. He recommends everyone who commutes to plan ahead.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roanoke Drug Arrest and Seizure
More than $1M in drugs seized in Virginia police operation; three arrested
Courtesy: Rocky Mount Police Department
Missing Franklin County girls found safe
Virginia Lottery winner Josh Orme
Amherst man wins $5 million by scratching lottery ticket
Karen Morris from Christiansburg appears on Jeopardy with host Ken Jennings March 22, 2023
Virginia Tech student competes on “Jeopardy!”
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home

Latest News

“I think our legacy is just the importance of community.”
Roanoke’s LGBTQ+ women’s history being documented, shared thanks to history project
Fourth Annual Tough Cookie Race This Weekend
Girl Scouts’ Tough Cookie Race is this weekend
Straight Street Open House
Open house will celebrate anniversary of Straight Street ministry
Coffee with a Cop
Danville Police Department has conversations with the community through ‘Coffee with a Cop’
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
Pet Talk: Is your cat showing signs of pain?